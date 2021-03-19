TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) CEO Michael Cotoia Sells 2,500 Shares

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) CEO Michael Cotoia sold 2,500 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $189,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of TechTarget stock traded up $1.02 on Friday, reaching $75.24. 416,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,335. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.86 and its 200-day moving average is $60.48. TechTarget, Inc. has a one year low of $17.74 and a one year high of $101.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 5.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 119.43 and a beta of 0.97.

Get TechTarget alerts:

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. TechTarget had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $45.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in TechTarget in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on TTGT. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of TechTarget from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TechTarget currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.17.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

Featured Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.