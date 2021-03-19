Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B)’s stock price dropped 5.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$25.60 and last traded at C$25.62. Approximately 4,249,620 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 2,322,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.05.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$23.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. CIBC increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities boosted their target price on Teck Resources from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Eight Capital raised their price target on Teck Resources to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$28.50 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.91.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.06.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

