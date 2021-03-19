Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.23% of Teledyne Technologies worth $32,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 8.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,248,000 after buying an additional 8,620 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $396,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 17.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,796,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDY stock opened at $393.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $385.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $361.53. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $196.00 and a 52 week high of $413.31.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.37. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $809.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $365.00.

In other news, EVP Jason Vanwees bought 3,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $357.48 per share, with a total value of $1,072,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,392,988.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Mehrabian purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $361.54 per share, with a total value of $3,615,400.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 23,261 shares of company stock worth $8,454,063 over the last three months. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

