Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Acquired by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,890 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,379 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.14% of Teleflex worth $27,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 152.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 63 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 84 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 173 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TFX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Teleflex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.60.

Shares of TFX opened at $406.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $400.39 and its 200-day moving average is $379.51. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $221.27 and a 12 month high of $434.98. The firm has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $711.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.28 EPS. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

