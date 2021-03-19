Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) PT Set at €2.70 by Barclays

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) has been assigned a €2.70 ($3.18) price objective by Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on O2D. UBS Group set a €3.20 ($3.76) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.10 ($2.47) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.30 ($2.71) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($4.12) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America set a €2.20 ($2.59) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €2.81 ($3.31).

Shares of O2D opened at €2.35 ($2.77) on Friday. Telefónica Deutschland has a twelve month low of €1.80 ($2.12) and a twelve month high of €2.91 ($3.42). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is €2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion and a PE ratio of 21.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.07.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides telecommunication and connectivity solutions to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

