Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have issued reports on TLSNY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

OTCMKTS TLSNY opened at $8.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Telia Company AB has a 12-month low of $6.23 and a 12-month high of $9.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.89 and a beta of 0.38.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The technology company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Telia Company AB will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed telephony services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It is also involved in the broadcasting and content activities; and financing business.

