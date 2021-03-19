Tellor (TRB) Price Hits $52.96 on Major Exchanges

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Tellor has a total market capitalization of $62.36 million and $38.46 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tellor has traded 27.7% higher against the dollar. One Tellor coin can now be purchased for $52.96 or 0.00089794 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00051984 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00014154 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $376.04 or 0.00637552 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00069406 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001704 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00035510 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00024550 BTC.

About Tellor

TRB is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 1,256,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,177,394 coins. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor . Tellor’s official website is tellor.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tellor

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

