Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) will report ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tellurian’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Tellurian reported earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 72.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tellurian will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.05). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tellurian.

Get Tellurian alerts:

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 623.45% and a negative return on equity of 123.99%.

Several analysts have issued reports on TELL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.08.

NASDAQ TELL opened at $2.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.70. Tellurian has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $4.39.

In other news, major shareholder Total Delaware, Inc. sold 1,063,878 shares of Tellurian stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total transaction of $2,893,748.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,276,403 shares of company stock worth $11,393,353. 42.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Tellurian by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,185,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 389,356 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Tellurian in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tellurian by 10.9% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 133,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 13,162 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Tellurian by 94.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 572,784 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 277,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tellurian by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 117,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tellurian (TELL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.