Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) Plans None Dividend of $0.51

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) declared a None dividend on Wednesday, March 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.514 per share on Monday, April 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. This is a boost from Tenaga Nasional Berhad’s previous None dividend of $0.41.
OTCMKTS TNABY opened at $10.40 on Friday. Tenaga Nasional Berhad has a twelve month low of $8.93 and a twelve month high of $12.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.03.
Tenaga Nasional Berhad Company Profile
