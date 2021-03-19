Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Hits New 1-Year High at $29.78

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.78 and last traded at $29.53, with a volume of 117173 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.52.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TME. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. 86 Research downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The company has a market cap of $50.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 506.2% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile (NYSE:TME)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

