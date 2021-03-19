Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 107,228 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.21% of Tennant worth $15,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tennant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tennant by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tennant by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. now owns 82,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tennant by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Tennant by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,902,000 after purchasing an additional 31,431 shares during the period. 87.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TNC opened at $80.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.01. Tennant has a 52 week low of $46.64 and a 52 week high of $82.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.92 and a 200-day moving average of $68.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $273.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.88 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tennant will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

In other Tennant news, Director Chris Killingstad sold 3,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $304,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 156,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,486,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,804 shares of company stock worth $1,513,415. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

About Tennant

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

