TerraKRW Trading Up 0.9% Over Last 7 Days (KRT)

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. One TerraKRW coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. TerraKRW has a market capitalization of $43.40 million and approximately $2.63 million worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TerraKRW alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $265.60 or 0.00451684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.77 or 0.00067641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.93 or 0.00141041 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00064992 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.64 or 0.00676248 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.04 or 0.00076599 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000508 BTC.

TerraKRW Coin Profile

TerraKRW was first traded on September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 48,550,440,216 coins and its circulating supply is 48,549,711,107 coins. The official website for TerraKRW is terra.money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . The official message board for TerraKRW is medium.com/terra-money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

TerraKRW Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraKRW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraKRW using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TerraKRW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraKRW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.