TerraUSD Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges (UST)

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. In the last seven days, TerraUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One TerraUSD coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC on popular exchanges. TerraUSD has a total market capitalization of $1.28 billion and approximately $84.47 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006041 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004927 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00007434 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000160 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000111 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About TerraUSD

TerraUSD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 1,274,013,125 coins. TerraUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling TerraUSD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

