Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 419.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,842 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,078 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 0.8% of American International Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $204,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $533,786.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,692,726.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.30, for a total value of $426,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,132,617.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,413 shares of company stock valued at $56,506,580 in the last quarter. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $8.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $644.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,202,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,582,270. The business has a fifty day moving average of $749.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $598.22. The firm has a market cap of $618.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,292.57, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.69 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. FIX upgraded Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $338.99.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

