TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.63

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.63 and traded as high as $7.95. TESSCO Technologies shares last traded at $7.70, with a volume of 8,194 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TESSCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.18.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.34). TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 11.16%. Sell-side analysts expect that TESSCO Technologies Incorporated will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lakeview Investment Group & Tr acquired 6,000 shares of TESSCO Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $38,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,011,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,433,718.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought 29,526 shares of company stock worth $179,540 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies in the third quarter worth about $142,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 610,502 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 60,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 81,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. 49.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS)

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers product and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

