Tether Market Capitalization Achieves $39.28 Billion (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. One Tether token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Tether has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. Tether has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion and approximately $88.55 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tether alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $267.75 or 0.00455745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00062002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.56 or 0.00140523 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00062456 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.96 or 0.00711433 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.94 or 0.00076501 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000478 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00010546 BTC.

Tether Token Profile

Tether was first traded on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 40,636,336,749 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,208,053,041 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tether’s official website is tether.to

Tether Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.