Tether Price Up 0.2% Over Last Week (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Over the last seven days, Tether has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. Tether has a total market capitalization of $39.54 billion and approximately $77.93 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tether alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.60 or 0.00453863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00067568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.69 or 0.00141946 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00064846 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.78 or 0.00694991 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.77 or 0.00075939 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000501 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00010820 BTC.

About Tether

Tether was first traded on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 40,636,290,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,437,067,876 tokens. Tether’s official website is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Tether

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.