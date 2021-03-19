Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Stake Cut by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management decreased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,137 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.39% of Tetra Tech worth $24,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TTEK. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.83.

In related news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 6,459 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.24, for a total transaction of $912,269.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,288.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Richard A. Lemmon sold 2,722 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total value of $373,594.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,631 shares of company stock worth $3,973,242. 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $134.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 42.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.33 and its 200-day moving average is $116.88. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.61 and a 1 year high of $144.69.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $605.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.67 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 5.81%. Tetra Tech’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 20.86%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

