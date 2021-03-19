Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TXN. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.78.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $177.18. 118,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,846,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.39. The firm has a market cap of $163.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $94.92 and a twelve month high of $181.80.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $18,689,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at $96,199,071.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 12,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.92, for a total value of $2,203,158.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,255,830.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

