Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Shares Acquired by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 162.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,369 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Texas Pacific Land worth $6,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 66.8% in the third quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 62,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,122,000 after buying an additional 24,933 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 67,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,029,000 after buying an additional 14,161 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 291.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,785,000 after buying an additional 8,455 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter worth $4,266,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 111.5% in the third quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 8,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,409,000 after buying an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 44 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $801.00 per share, with a total value of $35,244.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 227 shares of company stock valued at $197,321. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BWS Financial raised their target price on Texas Pacific Land from $1,150.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

TPL traded up $71.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,613.19. 588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,034. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.99 and a beta of 2.09. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $295.05 and a fifty-two week high of $1,710.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,128.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $728.06.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $1.23. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 59.78%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 21.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This is a boost from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.58%.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.