Tezos Reaches Market Cap of $3.28 Billion (XTZ)

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Tezos has a total market cap of $3.28 billion and $277.13 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos token can now be bought for approximately $4.29 or 0.00007284 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00034225 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000020 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 57.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00009403 BTC.

About Tezos

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 763,726,960 tokens. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch . Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com . Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts. Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Our block explorer data below is freely provided by tzstats.com. WARNING: Regarding HitBTC XTZ futures. HitBTC does not allow short-selling their futures; only previous purchasers of the futures can sell them. This means that the price is likely significantly higher than the price that would be determined by a market that allows short-selling, which would be more indicative of the true market value of XTZ “

Buying and Selling Tezos

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

