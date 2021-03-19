The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 119.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,849 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in The AZEK were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in The AZEK in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in The AZEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in The AZEK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in The AZEK by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in The AZEK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AZEK has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The AZEK from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The AZEK from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on The AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on The AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on The AZEK from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.06.

NYSE:AZEK opened at $42.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.64. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $48.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.17.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $212.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. The operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

