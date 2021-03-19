The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $64.76

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$64.76 and traded as high as C$79.00. The Bank of Nova Scotia shares last traded at C$78.73, with a volume of 10,475,697 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$77.00 target price (up from C$70.00) on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. CSFB upped their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia to C$75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$77.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$71.70 to C$79.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$77.69.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$95.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$73.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$64.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.62%.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

