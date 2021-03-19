The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,524 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,054 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,606,874,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 230.8% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BA. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Redburn Partners reissued a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.08.

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $256.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,324,035. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.90. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $90.35 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.71 billion, a PE ratio of -32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

