The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target Raised to $300.00

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Susquehanna Bancshares from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.93% from the stock’s current price.

BA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded The Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.08.

NYSE BA traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $256.57. 387,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,324,035. The Boeing has a 1-year low of $90.35 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.90. The company has a market cap of $149.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the third quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 51.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

