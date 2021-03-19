The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) General Counsel Alexandros Aldous Sells 20,000 Shares

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total value of $613,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 121,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,741,080.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ CHEF traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 607,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,219. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.96 and a 200 day moving average of $22.81. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $34.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.06 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.18). The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $281.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHEF. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 416.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028 shares during the period. 78.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CHEF shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on The Chefs’ Warehouse from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.71.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

