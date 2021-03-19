The City Pub Group (LON:CPC) Stock Price Down 0.8%

The City Pub Group plc (LON:CPC) was down 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 124 ($1.62) and last traded at GBX 126 ($1.65). Approximately 48,674 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 364,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 127 ($1.66).

The firm has a market capitalization of £130.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 125.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 88.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.70, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

About The City Pub Group (LON:CPC)

The City Pub Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages an estate of pubs. The company's pub estate comprises 48 free houses located primarily in London, Cathedral cities, and market towns. Its portfolio primarily consists of freehold and managed pubs that provide a range of drinks and food tailored for its pubs' customers.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for The City Pub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The City Pub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.