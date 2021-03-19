The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 171.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,592,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,901,821 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola makes up about 1.0% of American International Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of The Coca-Cola worth $279,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In related news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.06.

KO traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.35. 722,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,429,789. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $216.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.