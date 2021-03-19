The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 42.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,872 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. FMR LLC grew its position in The Ensign Group by 119.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENSG stock opened at $88.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.09 and a 12 month high of $92.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.44.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.66 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,375 shares in the company, valued at $3,423,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $81,215.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,623,878.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,211 shares of company stock valued at $1,788,524 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

ENSG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.83.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

