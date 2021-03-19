The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) to Issue $0.05 Dividend

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) declared a dividend on Friday, March 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0525 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

The Ensign Group has increased its dividend by 17.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

The Ensign Group stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.74. The company had a trading volume of 781,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,221. The Ensign Group has a 1 year low of $28.69 and a 1 year high of $92.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.44.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Ensign Group will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $83,918.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,660,580.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,423,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,211 shares of company stock worth $1,788,524 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.83.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

