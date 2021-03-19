The Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

FedEx (NYSE:FDX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $365.00 price objective on the shipping service provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $356.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.51% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on FedEx from $350.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank set a $325.00 price target on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on FedEx from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.08.
Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $263.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $255.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. FedEx has a 1-year low of $97.37 and a 1-year high of $305.66. The company has a market cap of $69.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.
In other news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $523,326,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,112,791 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,702,442,000 after buying an additional 1,570,609 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 8,151.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 815,578 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $205,135,000 after buying an additional 825,708 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,629,323,000 after buying an additional 435,381 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 128.3% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 722,306 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $181,674,000 after buying an additional 405,985 shares during the period. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About FedEx
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.
