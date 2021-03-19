The Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

FedEx (NYSE:FDX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $365.00 price objective on the shipping service provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $356.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on FedEx from $350.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank set a $325.00 price target on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on FedEx from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.08.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $263.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $255.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. FedEx has a 1-year low of $97.37 and a 1-year high of $305.66. The company has a market cap of $69.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $523,326,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,112,791 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,702,442,000 after buying an additional 1,570,609 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 8,151.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 815,578 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $205,135,000 after buying an additional 825,708 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,629,323,000 after buying an additional 435,381 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 128.3% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 722,306 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $181,674,000 after buying an additional 405,985 shares during the period. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

