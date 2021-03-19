The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) will report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings. The Hackett Group reported earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full-year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.15 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Hackett Group.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 2.81%.

HCKT has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of HCKT traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.38. 2,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,793. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.07. The company has a market cap of $525.64 million, a P/E ratio of 86.30, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.71. The Hackett Group has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $17.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from The Hackett Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is presently 48.10%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 126.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 11,754 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Hackett Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 184,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 26,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 12,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 11,020 shares in the last quarter. 78.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

