The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $4,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 918,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,568,000 after buying an additional 264,824 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 529.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 141,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,170,000 after purchasing an additional 118,897 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 569,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,590,000 after purchasing an additional 111,570 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 195,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,257,000 after purchasing an additional 85,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 100,554.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 79,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,296,000 after purchasing an additional 79,438 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THG stock opened at $133.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.94. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.74 and a 52 week high of $133.27.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

THG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.20.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation, as well as management and professional liability, marine, general liability, specialty industrial and commercial property, mono-line general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

