The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Price Target Increased to $73.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. MKM Partners downgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.14.

Shares of HIG traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.34. 351,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,558,975. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.47 and a 200-day moving average of $45.48. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $25.43 and a 52 week high of $68.95. The stock has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 128,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $6,298,215.00. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 61,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 14,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. 90.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

