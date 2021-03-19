The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Rating Increased to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) was upgraded by Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $82.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $48.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.32% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.92.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $68.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.47 and a 200-day moving average of $45.48. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $68.95.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 128,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $6,298,215.00. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIG. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

