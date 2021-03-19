The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $64.00 to $70.00. Approximately 471,511 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 2,558,975 shares.The stock last traded at $68.05 and had previously closed at $68.15.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HIG. TheStreet raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.14.

In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 128,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $6,298,215.00. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $395,322,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,150,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $350,223,000 after purchasing an additional 907,648 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,621,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $324,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,415 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,688,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $278,591,000 after purchasing an additional 55,652 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 13.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,768,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,777,000 after purchasing an additional 559,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.48. The stock has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

