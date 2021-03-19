The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is Stifel Financial Corp’s 7th Largest Position

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,202,504 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,432 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for 1.0% of Stifel Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.20% of The Home Depot worth $585,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in The Home Depot by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot stock traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $285.21. 95,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,505,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $270.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.00 and a 1 year high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Zelman & Associates raised The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.16.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

