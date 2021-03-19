The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is Stifel Financial Corp’s 7th Largest Position

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,202,504 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,432 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for 1.0% of Stifel Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.20% of The Home Depot worth $585,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in The Home Depot by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.
The Home Depot stock traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $285.21. 95,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,505,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $270.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.00 and a 1 year high of $292.95.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.39%.
HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Zelman & Associates raised The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.16.
The Home Depot Profile
The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.
