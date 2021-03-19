The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Position Increased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,913 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,790,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,982,000 after buying an additional 3,065,758 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,933,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,800,000 after buying an additional 117,670 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,397,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,946,000 after buying an additional 26,946 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,987,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,303,000 after purchasing an additional 53,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 404.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,944,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965,012 shares in the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IPG. Barclays began coverage on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

In related news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 628,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $16,799,508.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $150,049.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $29.67 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.63 and a 12 month high of $30.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.26.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is a boost from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.96%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

