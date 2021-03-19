The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 1,696 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.10% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $61,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Michael B. Yongue raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 1,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Cpwm LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:APD opened at $269.03 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.91 and a 12 month high of $327.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $59.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.96%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.29.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

