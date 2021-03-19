The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires Shares of 2,206,866 iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,206,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,772,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 3.66% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 49,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ILF opened at $27.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.04. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 52-week low of $15.54 and a 52-week high of $30.87.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

