The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,308,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277,462 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.13% of Exelon worth $55,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 10,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 2.5% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 10,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.1% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $42.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $46.02. The firm has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXC. Bank of America raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.17.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

