The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 3,515 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.10% of Equinix worth $63,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,421,000. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,957,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Equinix news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,892 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.92, for a total value of $1,356,412.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,346,789.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,041 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.01, for a total transaction of $694,357.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,398,592.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,722 shares of company stock valued at $18,731,932. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $646.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $685.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $726.44. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $477.87 and a 12-month high of $839.77. The stock has a market cap of $57.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.33%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EQIX. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $942.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $819.30.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

