The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 362,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,618 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.12% of Global Payments worth $78,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Global Payments from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Global Payments from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.47.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.07, for a total transaction of $99,035.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,346.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director M Troy Woods sold 75,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $14,740,260.55. Insiders have sold 117,645 shares of company stock worth $23,220,632 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPN opened at $206.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.54 and a 12-month high of $216.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

Global Payments declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

