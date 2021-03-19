The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 669,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,811 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.10% of Fiserv worth $76,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Endowment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 108,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,380,000 after purchasing an additional 60,417 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Fiserv by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC now owns 239,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,285,000 after acquiring an additional 33,661 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $337,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other Fiserv news, Director Denis Oleary acquired 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total transaction of $2,303,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 270,360 shares in the company, valued at $31,140,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FISV shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.72.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $122.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.63. The company has a market capitalization of $81.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.50 and a 12 month high of $126.25.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase 60,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.