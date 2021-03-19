The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $55.87 Million Stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,004,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453,328 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 4.49% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $55,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGOV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 269,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 57.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 14,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 106.8% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IGOV opened at $52.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.44. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.22 and a 52-week high of $55.97.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.