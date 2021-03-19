The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $61.42 Million Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,492 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 40,448 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.10% of Norfolk Southern worth $61,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,476,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 416.7% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $338,663.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,147 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,541. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.96.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $263.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $112.62 and a 52 week high of $264.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $252.19 and a 200-day moving average of $234.74.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

