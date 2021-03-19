The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $62.40 Million Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 306,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,007 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.10% of Illinois Tool Works worth $62,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth $1,907,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $221.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $204.29 and its 200 day moving average is $203.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $70.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $115.94 and a one year high of $224.69.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.84%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Vertical Research upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.65.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

