The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $63.95 Million Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,472,052 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 128,278 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.90% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $63,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 890.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,310,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975,793 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 21.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,604,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,415,000 after purchasing an additional 643,210 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth about $16,103,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,647,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,566,000 after buying an additional 307,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 424.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 361,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,556,000 after buying an additional 292,402 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Evercore ISI raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.84.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $57.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $60.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.83 and a 200-day moving average of $41.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $723.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 4,863 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $229,047.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,760.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Schreiber sold 35,251 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.95, for a total value of $1,584,532.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,416.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,349 shares of company stock valued at $8,242,881 over the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

