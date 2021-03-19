The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $67.54 Million Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,115,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 977,351 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.42% of KeyCorp worth $67,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KEY. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 69,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 20,459 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in KeyCorp by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 47,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 6,694 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in KeyCorp by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,658,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,782,000 after buying an additional 20,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $105,438.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,465.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $20.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.62 and a 200-day moving average of $15.93. KeyCorp has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $21.81.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 21st that allows the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KEY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.50 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.68.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Read More: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.