The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $69.34 Million Stock Holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,948,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 395,761 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.98% of Gildan Activewear worth $69,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 11,160,425 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $312,603,000 after acquiring an additional 32,655 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 436.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,933,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $193,848,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640,446 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 34.9% in the third quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 3,789,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,447,000 after acquiring an additional 981,269 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1,923.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,275,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,839 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,892,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,771,000 after acquiring an additional 373,671 shares during the period. 75.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GIL opened at $31.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of -23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.22. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $32.26.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.23. Gildan Activewear had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $690.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

GIL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities downgraded Gildan Activewear from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

